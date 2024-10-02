Three held for looting valuables of Rs 1.09 crore from jeweller’s house

BENGALURU: Upset over being removed from his job, a 25-year-old man, along with three accomplices, stole valuables worth Rs 1.09 crore from his employer’s house in Subramanyanagar. The police arrested the main accused, identified as Sanyasi Matha Nandeesh, while he was returning with his family after visiting Dharmasthala and Kukke Subramanya, where he had also tonsured his head.

Sanyasi’s confession resulted in the arrest of two other accused, HM Nandeesh and CH Pratap Kumar, from a village in Ballari. The police are now on the lookout for the fourth accused. The valuables, including 1.8 kg of gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, eight wristwatches and cash, have been recovered intact. The accused had gained entry into the duplex house by cutting through window grills on the first floor.

The theft was reported at jeweller Bhaskar’s house, located on 3rd Main of Maruthi Extension, on September 21, when he along with his family had gone to Mantralaya. Bhaskar owns a reputed jewellery shop in Subramanyanagar.

Sanyasi was earlier working at Bhaskar’s house, but was sacked owing to inefficiency. This had angered him and he sought revenge. He had overheard a conversation the house maid had with a neighbour about Bhaskar and his family going on a pilgrimage.

Complainant knew accused

Accordingly, Sanyasi and his accomplices plotted the theft. After returning home the next day, Bhaskar found his valuables missing and filed a police complaint on September 23.

Since Sanyasi was known to the complainant, it became easy for the police to identify him. He was duly arrested and the loot was recovered from his house. Later, the police arrested Nandeesh and Kumar from Ballari, and recovered some cash from one of their houses. Further investigation is on.