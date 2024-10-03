36-year-old autorickshaw driver arrested for allegedly flashing woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the Magadi Road police, after he allegedly flashed in front of a woman, while she was heading home.

The accused, Ashok Kumar, is a resident of Malleswaram. The police said the incident occurred on September 18 afternoon when the woman, a beautician, was walking home.

Ashok followed her near Rajajinagar 6th Block, stopped the vehicle and allegedly flashed. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police traced the accused by going through CCTV footage and arrested him on Tuesday.

Auto driver harrasment

In another incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by an auto driver near Silk Board after they quarrelled over the fare, early on Sunday morning.

The victim, Neha (name changed), told TNIE that she was travelling from Chennai and got down at Silk Board. As no cab arrived, an auto driver approached her and offered to drop her for the same price of Rs 270, but he asked her to go in another auto.

But as they travelled from BTM to Bannerghatta Road, the victim noticed the meter, which showed the fare of Rs 340 for about 5-6 km travelled. She immediately asked the driver to stop. His tone suddenly changed, and he started threatening her. Efforts are on to arrest the accused auto driver.