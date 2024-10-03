A-Z of Rett Syndrome

BENGALURU: Awareness about rare diseases can sometimes prevent serious conditions from being overlooked. One such condition is Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that many people aren’t familiar with.

Learning about Rett Syndrome is crucial, especially because babies with the disorder are usually born after normal pregnancies and deliveries.

Most infants with the disorder seem to grow and develop as expected for the first six months, which is why early signs and symptoms often go unnoticed. Since October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month, CE reached out to local experts to shed more light on the disorder and what to watch out for.

Rett Syndrome, a rare and severe neurological disorder, primarily affects girls and occurs in approximately 1 in 10,000 to 15,000 live female births, says Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, consultant neonatologist and paediatrics. He further adds,

“Caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene on the X chromosome, this disorder leads to significant impairments in cognitive, motor, and communication abilities. It typically manifests between 6 and 18 months of age, following a period of seemingly normal early development.”

Dr Raja Sekhar Reddy G, consultant neurologist, says, “Rett Syndrome is seen almost exclusively in females because the mutation on the X chromosome is usually fatal to male fetuses. It occurs due to a spontaneous mutation in the MECP2 gene and is not usually inherited.”