'Investigation officer converted accused officials into witnesses': Karnataka special court

BENGALURU: The investigation officer (IO) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau - now Karnataka Lokayukta, probing corruption charges in the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) is found to have converted the accused officials into witnesses in the chargesheet, though lakhs of rupees were found in their custody.

“The IO has cleverly ignored the allegations of corrupt activities faced by the KIADB officials and the huge amount found unofficially in their possession. In other words, his efforts to protect the KIADB officials stand substantiated by his acts of giving a clean chit to them and declining to collect the crime-related evidence," said Judge KM Radhakrishna, acquitting eight private persons.

"After giving the clean chit to the corrupt officials of the KIADB, the IO has for the namesake chargesheeted only the private persons in respect of offences punishable under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the judge added.

The judge said KIADB is known for corruption. The general public, particularly farmers who lose their lands and approach for compensation, are becoming real victims of officials.

“I think this is the right time for the concerned to take necessary and stringent action against the erring officials to put an end to the anarchy that prevailed and render true service to the needy people,” the judge said, while marking the copy of the judgment to the KIADB CEO for necessary action.

During the ACB raid on 2019, SLAO-2 Poornima was found with Rs 3.50 lakh, Assistant Secretary J Ravindra Rs 10,100, SLAO-2 (PW4) Rs 3,000, FDA Prakash P Rs 5,410, Superintendent V Shivaramaiah Rs 4,000, SLAO-1’s Assistant Madhuchandra Rs 6,200, contract employee Janardhan Rao Rs 11,000, Senior Assistant Geetha Rs 7,900, Office Superintendent Sanjeeva Yallappa Uppar Rs 5,410 and Senior Assistant L Srinivasa Rs 67,420.