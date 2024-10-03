Karnataka HC directs state to pay Rs 10 lakh to MBBS student

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh to an MBBS student to compensate for the loss caused by wrongly categorising her for a private seat instead of under sports quota.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind passed the order while disposing of the petition filed by Sanjana Raghunath, a chess player from HSR Layout in the city.

“The petitioner is compelled to pay approximately Rs 11,88,000 per year. The additional financial burden on the petitioner to spend a higher amount for her MBBS course is a result of the action of the authorities being arbitrary and in breach of the rules and regulations, which affected the rights of the petitioner and her further prospects,” the court said.

The court noted that the state has committed a serious error in placing the petitioner in the category P-V and not in P-I as contended. The petitioner is pursuing MBBS from a private seat due to the arbitrary action of the state.

The court recognises the volume of time and money spent on pursuing the sport, apart from the sacrifice of academic training.

Advocate M P Srikantha, representing the petitioner, submitted that Sanjana was aspiring to become a doctor. She appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG of 2022-23) and scored a good rank.

She filed an application seeking admission to government seats in medical colleges against the quota reserved for sports.

Instead of considering her in Preference-I or P-III category, she was given P-V and placed at Sl. No.9 in the provisional eligibility list. Hence, she approached the high court seeking directions to consider her case against a seat reserved for sports quota, he argued.

During the pendency of the petition, sports quota seats were filled and she was admitted to the MBBS course on a private seat.