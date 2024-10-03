Online power bill payments in Bengaluru to be affected from October 4 to 7

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will undertake upgradation of its IT infrastructure from October 4 to October 7.

During this period, though the electricity supply will not be affected, consumers will be unable to make online bill payments, use mobile applications and the consumer portal. Store transactions will also not be available, the energy department said on Wednesday.

An official release said BESCOM will undertake upgradation of restructured accelerated power development and reforms programme of its IT applications as part of the IPDS IT Phase-2 project. The Phase-1 upgradation was completed on March 20, 2024.

BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said, “BESCOM is the nodal agency for the implementation of the IT project for all ESCOMs in Karnataka, covering towns with a population of over 30,000. We assure our consumers and stakeholders that the new applications will enhance efficiency and improve user experience once operational."

"Training of field officers has been completed to ensure a smooth transition, and additional sessions are ongoing for other ESCOM officials,” the official added.

During the downtime, consumers will be unable to use the services for processing new connections, name and tariff changes, name transfers and temporary connections.

Places to be affected are: Bengaluru, Shiddlaghatta, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chintamani, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Sira, Channapatna, Anekal, Mulabagilu, Bangarapet, Hosakote, Doddaballapur, KGF, Challakere, Kunigal, Harappanahalli, Harihara, Hiriyur, Tiptur and Gauribidanur.