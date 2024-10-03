Virtual talk by Gaganyaan astronaut

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said IAF Group Captain Angad Pratap, four astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission, will deliver a virtual talk - Who Can Become an Astronaut - at 4 pm on Friday.

The talk is being organised as part of World Space Week, which is observed from October 4 to 10, to celebrate the contributions of space science and technology for the betterment of humanity.

The theme for 2024 as per the United Nations is ‘Space and Climate Change’. It has been chosen to celebrate the transformative impact of space and technology in the battle against climate change and emphasise the proactive role of space exploration in understanding and managing the Earth’s climate.

Those interested can register for the interaction on the ISRO website.