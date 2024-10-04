BBMP contractors hope to get 25 per cent of pending bills cleared soon

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors have expressed the hope that they may soon get 25% of their pending bills cleared with the Nagamohan Das Committee probing the bribery allegations during the BJP rule, asking the state government to take a decision on the issue.

BBMP Contractors’ Association president KT Manjunath stated that after weeks of follow-up, it has come to the association’s knowledge that the committee has asked the government to look into the issue of releasing 25% of the pending bills.

“It is learnt that the committee has stated that it has nothing to do with the release of 25% of the pending bills kept on hold by the government. We hope better sense prevails and the government issues an order to release the pending bills as many contractors are facing a financial crisis,” Manjunath said.

BS Prahlad, BBMP engineer-in-chief, said the issue did not come under his jurisdiction. The state government has to take a decision on it.

Confirming the same, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the issue is with the state government.

Earlier, the contractors, who staged a hunger strike, stated that they would intensify their agitation and stop all infrastructure works in the BBMP limits. However, they withdrew their protest after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured them of resolving their problems.