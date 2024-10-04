Bengaluru Metro fare hike imminent, Committee set up to propose revision

Bengaluru: The travel fare on Bengaluru Metro is set to be hiked within a few months with a three-member Fare Fixation committee recently constituted to propose the exact increase that can be effected. The Committee has been given 90 days to submit its recommendation, said Metro sources.

The committee is chaired by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R Tharani with Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Satyendra Pal Singh and former Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka, E V Ramana Reddy as its members.

The previous hike was effected eight years ago. Currently, the minimum fare on Namma Metro’s 73 km network is Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 60. Smart card users get a 5% discount on this fare.

BMRCL had been requesting the Centre for a revision in fare for the last three years, a source said. “The Committee in this connection has finally been constituted now. It will take into account the operational cost, the huge interest paid annually to international agencies, the loan amount being repaid and other costs spelt out by BMRCL,” he added.

Bengaluru Metro will be giving its input on the exact hike it needs to manage its expenses. “We are still working that out. We also have to look at the salary hike effected and the increase in maintenance costs,” said an official.

“On Thursday, we have uploaded on our website a notice calling upon Metro passengers to provide suggestions regarding the revision of Metro fares. These notices will be put up at all Metro stations too within a day,” the official added. Public have been asked to send their inputs by October 21.