Create ‘digital twin’ to address Bengaluru's traffic woes: former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai

BENGALURU: Calling for the creation of a “digital twin” for Bengaluru, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai said through this, traffic movement in every part of the city should be found out every hour, every day, every year in the last five years.

“With this, we need to find out the patterns and know the reasons for it. Once the hotspots are identified, then teams can visit them to fix the congestion in that particular area,” he said at the Move In Sync’s Mobility Symposium-2024 on Thursday. At the event, industry leaders, dignitaries, policymakers, and others brainstormed on finding solutions for the traffic congestion problems.

Calling upon urban expert R K Misra, Pai said like how Nandan Nikelani got the best people to work on Aadhaar, Misra can get the best techies who are interested in solving Bengaluru’s congestion problem.

“We can find traffic for the last five years in the digital map and know where new congestions are coming from and simulate it for the next five years. Add Metro rail and more public buses to the simulation, find out its impact and where could the traffic be relieved and know from where the new traffic jams arise,” he suggested.

The overall plan to show people on how things will be in five years and how it can be improved should be shared with the government and bodies like BMRCL and BMTC for action, he said batting for the setting up of a Centre of Mobility with funding from bodies like the Outer Ring Road Association.

Mobility expert Ashish Verma said IISc’s Sustainable Transportation (IST) Lab, Department of Civil Engineering and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed simulation models, both micro and macro, and questioned who in the government is listening. Urban evangelist Ravichandar said there is no champion in the government to fix mobility.