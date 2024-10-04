Green Line extension safety inspection of Bengaluru metro on Tumakuru road completed

BENGALURU: The safety inspection of the 3.17-km Green Line extension of Metro between Nagasandra and Madavara on Tumakuru Road was completed by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, A M Choudhary, on Thursday.

All the tests, including the train run, were conducted on the same day, cutting short the two-day inspection planned by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

The three stations of Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavara (BIEC) figure on this stretch. Asked about the launch date for the Rs 298-crore line, BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, “Let us first wait for the result of the inspection from the CMRS. We can move ahead after we get the nod.” A top official said BMRCL plans to have the launch before the end of this month.

“The exact date for the launch will be confirmed only after dates of availability are confirmed by both state and central ministers,” he said. Another official added that since this is a very small stretch, BMRCL may also be permitted to launch on its own without any VIPs involved.