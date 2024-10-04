Karnataka govt plans sports complex above Shivajinagar Metro in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A one-of-its-kind sports facility, with an auditorium and cultural centre, is being planned on two acres of land above the Shivajinagar underground Metro station. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has almost completed work on its station and will hand back the land it acquired from the government.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, who recently inspected the site with top BMRCL officials, told TNIE, “In western countries, there is a clear concept of multiple entertainment facilities for the public just near Metro stations. We want to create such a set-up in Bengaluru too. We are looking at creating facilities for cricket, football, basketball and swimming for boys and girls just above the station.

In addition, we also plan to have an auditorium so that events can be organised. We are also looking at having a cultural centre where concerts or other events can be organised. It needs to evolve as a cultural hub for the area.” The centre could evolve as a model for other areas in the city, he added.

BMRCL, BBMP and the government will be jointly involved in funding the venture, he added. “The cost is not clear as of now as plans are just being readied for the structure,” he said. Asked about the time frame involved, Arshad said it could take between 2.5 and 3 years.

A source said architects in both BMRCL and the government have been entrusted a day ago with the task of readying the design for the building.

A top BMRCL official said the playground belonging to a BBMP school had to be acquired to build the station. “We have acquired nearly 2.5 acres. The station structure and the multiple entries and exits have been completed.