Nimhans should take lead on managing stress, says ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath

BENGALURU: While we assume that technological advancements tend to make life easier, they often create equally stressful situations, said Dr S Somanath, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Space Commission and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Speaking during the 27th convocation of Nimhans on Thursday, he stressed on the importance of focused research on managing stress and improving mental resilience and urged Nimhans to take the lead in exploring and mitigating these challenges.

Dr Somanath encouraged students to contemplate the power of their minds, drawing parallels between the vastness of space and the limitless speed of human thought. “In space, the fastest thing we know is light, but human thought can travel even faster. It arises from the mind, and the speed at which it travels can be entirely modulated,” he said.

The ceremony saw 572 students receiving various degrees and certificates. Excellence awards and medals were presented to 39 meritorious students.

Nimhans director Dr Pratima Murthy presented the Institute report, highlighting significant advancements in patient care and academic research initiatives.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and also the President of Nimhans, addressed the gathering virtually. “The philosophy of Nimhans in putting patients first will always ensure that all of you become efficient and compassionate healthcare providers,” he said.

In his address, Nimhans Vice-President and Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanprakash Patil stressed the importance of mental health initiatives, particularly the National Tele Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS), which has received over 1.4 million calls. He also discussed the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI), aimed at improving access to neurological care statewide, with Nimhans serving as the apex centre.