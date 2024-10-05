Doctor couple saves passenger mid-air on Bengaluru-Kolkata flight

Bengaluru: High drama unfolded mid-air after an Indigo flight took off from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Saturday afternoon when a flyer in his forties with pre-existing health issues developed an emergency. Fortunately, three doctors on board managed to stabilize him and take him safely up to Kolkata airport.

Dr M M Samim, who was conferred a gold medal just a day earlier during the convocation ceremony at NIMHANS, and his wife Dr Naznin Parvin, a paediatrician, along with an unknown surgeon from M S Ramaiah Hospital were instrumental in the rescue act. Their timely action also saved a potential flight diversion to Bhubaneswar airport and a disruption in the weekend travel plans of the 200-plus passengers.

Flight No 6E 503 took off from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport at 10.42 am, late by 20 minutes. It was an hour later that the flyer, a native of West Bengal, who works as a labourer in Kerala, developed breathlessness and threw up. He was travelling with his son to get admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata for treatment for his chronic liver condition.

Harilakshmi Ratan, a retired chartered accountant seated at 1B, told TNIE, "Mid-way through the trip, a flyer seated in the middle of the flight (Row no. 16) started vomiting blood. One of the cabin staff made an announcement appealing for doctors on board to assist the patient. Three of them stepped forward and saved his life."

Dr Parvin, employed at a private hospital in Siliguri, said they rushed to the patient immediately. "He was struggling to breathe and was vomiting blood. We found his BP low. With the oxygen cylinder on board, we gave him oxygen. We also gave him drips with normal saline, all of which were available on the flight. The vomiting was brought under control immediately. Soon, the Oximeter also showed a stable oxygen level (95) " The medical records with the patient revealed that he was heading to Kolkata to get treated for his chronic liver condition.

Dr Samim, the Best Outgoing Resident in Doctor in Medicine (DM) (Neurology) recipient, who also works at a private hospital in Siliguri, said, "I must place on record that the crew were awesome in the assistance rendered. At on point, the flight captain asked us if the flight needed to be diverted to Bhubaneshwar. It was a tough call. Since the patient was not in a good financial position and might not have the resources or support system in a different city, I decided it would be better if he reaches his hometown. We had stabilized him too."

The flight reached Kolkata at 1.24 pm. Indigo doctors took charge and an ambulance too was on standby to transport the patient.

Overwhelmed with emotion at what he had witnessed, Ratan delivered a public speech lauding the doctors when the passengers were waiting to collect their luggage near the baggage belt.