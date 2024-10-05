Drunken brawl: Carpenter killed by two ex-colleagues

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old carpenter from Bihar was murdered in MICO Layout police station limits on Thursday night around 8 pm. The incident happened inside an interior plywood shop located in Bilekahalli of Kuttappa Layout.

The victim has been identified as Sujeeth. He was reportedly murdered by his former colleagues hailing from Bihar. He was earlier working in the plywood shop and was terminated from work as he would come to work under the influence of alcohol.

On Thursday night, he came to his previous workplace under the influence of alcohol. Four persons were working in the plywood shop of whom two had gone outside. The two accused were working inside. Sujeeth picked a fight with the two accused and during the heated argument, the accused are suspected to have attacked him with a wooden plank.

In a fit of rage, the accused also smothered him. Fearing that they would be caught, the duo escaped from the spot. Two other employees who had gone outside learnt about the murder after returning. They then immediately alerted their owner.

In a swift operation, the police have apprehended both the accused, and are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The victim who is addicted to alcohol reportedly picked fights with his colleagues. Further investigations are on.

Rift over money leads to double murder

Madikeri: A double murder was reported from Kudumangalore Panchayat limits in Kushalnagar taluk on Thursday night. The accused were arrested by the Kushalnagar police. Joseph, Vasanth, and Girish are residents of Kudluru in Kudumangalore panchayat limits. The three were good friends, and carried out welding work on a freelance basis. According to sources, they fought over Rs 2000 and the rift turned into assault.