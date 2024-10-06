BTP books 108 school bus drivers for drunk driving

BENGALURU: In slightly over nine months, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered 108 cases of drunk driving by school bus drivers and about 679 cases of school buses carrying excess children.
Speaking to TNIE, BTP officers mentioned that despite continuous enforcement drives, schools are not checking the condition of drivers before they start work, putting children’s lives at serious risk. So far, the traffic police imposed fines to the tune of Rs 1,36,000 in drunk driving cases involving school vehicles.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic (East division) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said, “No drive, so far, has ever revealed a case where all drivers were sober, in every inspection; 15-20 drivers test positive for alcohol.” He added that when schools are questioned, their managements claim that the drivers drank the night before, but breathalyser tests reveal alcohol levels 4-5 times over the limit, he added.
After the recent drive, which led the traffic police to book cases against 21 drivers, the BTP had told the RTO to cancel the permits of these vehicles.
In the past, the RTO only suspended drivers’ licences, but the latter continued to violate regulations. “Now, we have requested the RTO to take more decisive action by cancelling the permits for these vehicles. However, if violations continue, the traffic police will work with the RTO to seize buses altogether,” the DCP told TNIE.
"The department is also planning to write to the education department to make it mandatory to have alcohol metres and extra drivers available in schools to ensure stricter safety measures,” the officer mentioned.
Another senior officer said that when such incidents come up, which jeopardise children’s safety, parents must demand accountability from schools and question them from all angles. “If schools can demand extra fees for bus services, they should also be required to ensure drivers are tested before every pick-up and drop-off,” the officer said, adding that parents deserve assurance that their children are in safe hands.
The officer emphasised that the education department should issue a notice stating that whenever such incidents are reported, schools must provide monetary compensation for the safety they compromise. This measure would compel schools to act more responsibly in ensuring student wellbeing.