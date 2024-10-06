BTP books 108 school bus drivers for drunk driving

BENGALURU: In slightly over nine months, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered 108 cases of drunk driving by school bus drivers and about 679 cases of school buses carrying excess children.

Speaking to TNIE, BTP officers mentioned that despite continuous enforcement drives, schools are not checking the condition of drivers before they start work, putting children’s lives at serious risk. So far, the traffic police imposed fines to the tune of Rs 1,36,000 in drunk driving cases involving school vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic (East division) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said, “No drive, so far, has ever revealed a case where all drivers were sober, in every inspection; 15-20 drivers test positive for alcohol.” He added that when schools are questioned, their managements claim that the drivers drank the night before, but breathalyser tests reveal alcohol levels 4-5 times over the limit, he added.

After the recent drive, which led the traffic police to book cases against 21 drivers, the BTP had told the RTO to cancel the permits of these vehicles.