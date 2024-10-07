AI traffic app leaves ambulance drivers in snarls, cops confused

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru traffic police had planned to facilitate smooth passage for ambulances, which are often seen stuck in traffic and struggling to ferry patients, by introducing ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), the challenges the traffic police face in implementing it have not yielded expected results.

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion poses a significant challenge for ambulance drivers, especially during emergencies. To address this, traffic police had introduced the ASTraM application nine months ago, aiming to ease the movement of ambulances across the city. However, only 250 ambulance drivers have registered for the application so far.

The ASTraM app is designed to tackle congestion issues in the city. One of its features is the ability to track ambulance movements in real-time. The app enables the control room to monitor registered ambulances from their origin to destination. It alerts the control room if an ambulance is stuck in traffic for more than 120 seconds and provides drivers with updates on the shortest routes and traffic conditions. The app also features an SOS button for urgent interventions.

Explaining the challenges faced by the traffic police, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth told TNIE that prioritising ambulances near hospitals is a difficult task. “For instance, about 25 ambulances pass every two hours at KC General hospital in Malleswaram.