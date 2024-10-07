Defying Binaries

BENGALURU: In most cultures, masculinity and femininity are considered completely separate and opposite in every way, as different from each other as a stone and a flower. But city-based media and arts collective Maraa questions this notion with its ongoing annual arts showcase, October Jam, instead exploring gender as a spectrum of expression.

With the theme ‘Stone Flowers: Exploring the Masculine Feminine’, the showcase asks: Is there a bit of the stone in the flower and the flower in the stone? What desires, fears, and fragilities do they share?

The showcase is currently underway and will be held until November 3, featuring around 22 film screenings, art exhibitions, and music, dance, poetry, and theatre performances held across the city.

One of the performances that plays with the fluidity of expression between masculine and feminine is Launda Naach, a Bihari folk dance performed by men in drag. “The performer impersonates a woman but goes back to becoming a man.

It’s very different from a trans man or a trans woman performing. I feel this interesting flux in the performer’s body which allows us to go beyond the fact that there is man, woman, and transgender. There’s also this fluidity that is visible in this performance,” says Ekta Mittal, co-founder of Maraa.

In the process of working with several women’s rights organisations as part of their theatre practice, Maraa’s members noticed that the figure of the man emerged either as a perpetrator or as someone to be reformed. According to Angaarika Guha, co-curator of the festival, it’s often more complex than that.