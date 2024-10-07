Main suspect who helped illegal Pak families held

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough in the case of the illegal stay of Pakistani citizens in Bengaluru, the Jigani police arrested the main suspect on Saturday. The accused allegedly helped two Pakistani families, which were arrested recently, by providing them with fake identity documents and helping them obtain Aadhaar cards and passports.

The accused has been identified as Parvez (57), who hails from Mumbai was running a business.

The police stated, the arrest was made following a tip-off and after the two families revealed Parvez’s details. He was nabbed near the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Majestic. Parvez, an Indian, is accused of assisting Pakistani citizens in obtaining fake Aadhaar cards, Indian passports, PAN cards, and driving licenses. He is reportedly the head of the Mehdi Foundation in India. The individuals arrested earlier, who were propagating the teachings of religious leader Younus Al-Gohar, were in contact with Parvez and acted on his instructions, the police said, adding that the arrested individuals claim that there are many Pakistani citizens scattered across India in different states.

The Jigani police have taken Parvez into custody and are questioning him. Meanwhile, the two Pakistani families, who were living under Hindu names and were arrested in two separate incidents earlier this week, remain in police custody. Further investigation are on.