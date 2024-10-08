Close & closer

BENGALURU: What is the one thing that differentiates a partner for you from other people in your life? What makes the partner relationship a special one?

If we are lucky, and if we have taken the time and effort on top of what luck brings into our life, we might have a great bunch of people in our life as friends, family and others. You might have inner and outer circles of connections with increasing levels of closeness and comfort as you get closer to the centre of the circles where it is you. The closeness is what we cherish, the intimacy with which we gather people into our life and hold them like protective shields as we face the world with all its complexities.

In a partner, it is this closeness that becomes a bit extra special, even if there are a whole lot of other people we might consider close to us. A partner is expected to be closer, more intimate than others.

For some of us, being emotionally close comes more easily than it does for others. If we think of how easily we get close to people as a scale of 1 to 10, some people are happy to be at a 7 or 8 with a lot of people, feeling pretty close to a large number and actually practising that degree of closeness and connection on an ongoing basis, constantly checking in, remembering things, dates, events and anniversaries, making sure they turn up when needed and just being awesome in how it is a genuine, authentic and very felt closeness.