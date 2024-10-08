Four drunk commuters attack guard at Metro station

BENGALURU: An FIR was filed against four inebriated male passengers for assaulting a male security officer and using obscene language against women security guards and a ticketing operator at the Kadugodi Tree Park Metro station on Sunday night. The four hailing from Kalaburagi were on a visit to Bengaluru, police said.

The FIR filed by Kadugodi police on Monday names Mohammad Iris, Shrishail, Madiwal and Veeresh. Only Iris (19) was caught by Metro staff last night and handed over to the police. The trio, in their early twenties, managed to escape.

Whitefield inspector H M Rangaswamy told TNIE, “Following a complaint given by the BMRCL on Sunday, we have booked an FIR against them under the BNS Act under four sections.” He added, “Iris was in police custody on Sunday night and obtained bail on Monday. We are on the lookout for his accomplices.”

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao said, “The incident happened around 7 pm on Sunday when the group was entering the Kadugodi station. Finding two of them completely intoxicated and walking unsteadily, the frisking guard denied the duo entry into the paid area,” he said. They got angry and created a ruckus inside. The assaulter was overpowered by the guards and handed over to the police, he added. Train operations at the station were not disrupted.