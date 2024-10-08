India Post launches National Postal Week in Bengaluru with a get-together with customers 

BENGALURU: Customers who regularly carry out bulk bookings via India Post voiced their positive and negative experiences during an interactive session held on Monday by the Karnataka Postal Circle to kickstart the National Postal Week. The week is being observed by the Postal department from October 7 to 11.

J Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Environment and e-governance, Transport department, spoke of the delay in delivery experienced sometimes when important documents are booked through India Post.

“Registration Certificates, Driving licences and other documents booked by RTOs in Mangaluru and Davangere take long to reach the public. The RTO office keeps getting complaints,” he said.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar promised to look into the issue.

Ravi M T, a Junior Accounts Officer, BSNL narrated how the bulk booking of SIM cards done by the Telephone department were suddenly not accepted by the Post Office in August citing some new rule about electronic items not accepted. “The issue was sorted out later and I was able to send them,” he added.

Kuldeep Chaudhary, Business Head of `Amyra Farms’ expressed his happiness in learning that the postal department had begun the process of picking up the consignment at doorsteps. “We will definitely switch over to India Post from the other online delivery systems we use now,” he said.

Nishant Chaudhary, Head of Retail Sales, urged the postal department to bring about more integration within the portal so that it would take only one click to book items.

Babu Reddy, Director, India Coffee Board, said the Board used India Post extensively to send its retail coffee bags to customers.