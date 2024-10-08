Twirling into Tradition
BENGALURU: Community and festivity often go hand in hand, and celebrations like Dasara are the perfect backdrop for creating shared memories through cultural exchange. In recent years, a unique way of celebrating this collective joy in Bengaluru has emerged by embracing the traditional folk dances of regions such as Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Dandiya and Garba nights have become a popular way for both long-time Bengalureans and new residents to revel in the spirit of Navratri and Dasara, blending regional traditions with the city’s diverse cultural fabric.
“We started in 2019, initially hosting just a one-day event. Last year, we expanded to a three-day event with around 4,000 attendees across the three days. The response has been overwhelming,” says Soumya, organiser of ‘Everybody Can Dandiya’ with DesiClans.
“Many Dandiya events in clubs didn’t seem to meet people’s expectations, so we focused on authenticity by bringing artistes from Ahmedabad. Our goal was to offer an authentic Garba experience while also appealing to the modern crowd, blending tradition with modernity.” This year, the event will feature multiple events and three different artistes from Gujarat.
Alongside the events, workshops have played a pivotal role in spreading the love for Dandiya and Garba across the city. “People wanted to learn the dance, so we started offering workshops,” says Soumya.
These workshops, which began modestly, have now expanded across various parts of the city, even entering corporate and apartment settings. “Last year, we conducted workshops for over a month, and the enthusiasm we’ve seen is incredible,” he adds.
Steep Step Up
Kiran Kumar S, a choreographer and cardio fitness instructor, echoes the sentiment. As someone who has been conducting Garba workshops for over half a decade, Kumar notes, “Bengalureans have embraced Garba and Dandiya as part of their Navratri celebrations.
Bollywood’s influence has played a huge role in making these dances popular with songs like Nagada Sang Dhol and Chogada Tara.” The group dance nature of Garba, which encourages people to dance in circles or pairs, fosters a sense of togetherness, making it perfect for corporate events and community celebrations. “People don’t just come to learn the steps. It’s about community, celebration, and joy,” he adds.
With the rise of these traditional dances and almost a hundred events organised across the city, the demand for appropriate attires has been booming. Shops across the city have seen significant growth in business, especially during the Navratri season.
“We are already sold out. The demand for traditional outfits like chaniya choli, Kediyu Gujarati dress, and fish-cut lehengas has increased tremendously,” says Varun Shah, owner of Arihant Traders, a costume shop. “People are eager to dress up for the Dandiya and Garba nights, and we’ve also seen a rise in the demand for accessories to complete the outfits.”
Many of the city’s residents are increasingly drawn to the festive spirit. “We’re a group of 10-12 people, planning to attend the Dandiya night at Palace Grounds next week,” shares Palak Goel, a software developer in the city, adding that they are planning to buy the traditional attire this year.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Goel sees the celebration as a way to stay connected with her cultural roots while living far from home. “Last year, I went to three different places and it was really fun. It is a way for me to enjoy something that is rooted in my traditions while being far from home,” she explains.