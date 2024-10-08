Twirling into Tradition

BENGALURU: Community and festivity often go hand in hand, and celebrations like Dasara are the perfect backdrop for creating shared memories through cultural exchange. In recent years, a unique way of celebrating this collective joy in Bengaluru has emerged by embracing the traditional folk dances of regions such as Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Dandiya and Garba nights have become a popular way for both long-time Bengalureans and new residents to revel in the spirit of Navratri and Dasara, blending regional traditions with the city’s diverse cultural fabric.

“We started in 2019, initially hosting just a one-day event. Last year, we expanded to a three-day event with around 4,000 attendees across the three days. The response has been overwhelming,” says Soumya, organiser of ‘Everybody Can Dandiya’ with DesiClans.

“Many Dandiya events in clubs didn’t seem to meet people’s expectations, so we focused on authenticity by bringing artistes from Ahmedabad. Our goal was to offer an authentic Garba experience while also appealing to the modern crowd, blending tradition with modernity.” This year, the event will feature multiple events and three different artistes from Gujarat.

Alongside the events, workshops have played a pivotal role in spreading the love for Dandiya and Garba across the city. “People wanted to learn the dance, so we started offering workshops,” says Soumya.

These workshops, which began modestly, have now expanded across various parts of the city, even entering corporate and apartment settings. “Last year, we conducted workshops for over a month, and the enthusiasm we’ve seen is incredible,” he adds.