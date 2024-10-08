‘Will have 50 per cent women in team’

BENGALURU: Ladies, go for it! Go for it!” says film director, producer, and writer Kiran Rao, giving a message to young women joining the film industry and looking to make strides. Rao has recently been in the news for her film Laapataa Ladies which has surpassed 28 other Indian films to be the country’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 2025 Oscars.

“India’s entry in itself is an award for me. I am so humbled and we will do our best to make everyone proud,” says Rao. The film, set in rural India, explores themes such as marriage, patriarchy, and societal norms. Two veiled, red saree-donning brides, Phool (Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), undertake an adventurously arduous journey of self-discovery after being mistakenly exchanged during a train ride to their respective homes after marriage.

Though both of them go through very different experiences, they learn, unlearn, and wake up in their own ways. Rao says, “The idea of the veil is a great physical metaphor showing that there is a dayra or limit that circumscribes their potential. We did not critique any type of veil; at the end of the film, they are still wearing veils and it doesn’t matter because it is their choice.”

The original story, called Two Brides, was written by Biplab Goswami. Rao tweaked several aspects of this story for her film and also introduced a character called Manju Mai, a quirky middle-aged woman Phool meets at a train station. “Manju Mai symbolises women’s independence, living on her own terms.