Achieved 98% success in implementing guarantees: Revanna

BENGALURU: State president of the Guarantee Implementation Committee HM Revanna held a review meeting of the State government’s five guarantees in 28 assembly constituencies in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area, and said the government has achieved 98 per cent success rate in implementing the five guarantees promised by the Congress party.

Free travel for women in government buses, free power up to 200 units for the poor, 10kg rice per BPL family and cash benefit in case of short supply of ration, Rs 2000 for the woman head of the family and Yuva Nidhi, a stipend for graduates till they get employment for a certain period, all have been implemented. “In a few cases, the benefits could not be given only due to a technical error,” he said.

He added that all people will get the benefit of the guarantee schemes, which should be implemented more effectively in Bengaluru’s 28 assembly constituencies. A meeting was held with all committee chairpersons, and they were told to ensure the guarantees reached without any error.

Responding to implementation of the caste census report, Revanna said that to formulate a programme in the state, the condition of people should be known. “This has been going on for a long time. The Supreme Court has also ordered a survey. This report was prepared by taking into consideration 55 questions. CM Siddaramaiah has done this with great effort. Rahul Gandhi said the report should be implemented. We have also mentioned this in our election manifesto,” said Revanna, and added that it is an attempt to know the educational, social and economic condition of the people of the state.

BJP brought special quota

“We have not neglected any caste or community. BJP brought 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. This has increased the overall reservation to 60 per cent. What is the benefit to the state and people? There is a discussion for bringing it before the cabinet and implementing it. The report will be placed before the public for discussion,” stated Revanna.