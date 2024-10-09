Dasara Dash!

BENGALURU: As the city embraces the spirit of Dasara, Bengalureans are cashing in on a much-needed break. The holidays have spurred demand for destinations across India and abroad, as people seek a variety of experiences, ranging from authentic cultural celebrations, to scenic, laid-back getaways and affordable international adventures.
While Mysuru’s grand Dasara celebrations remain a strong draw, more residents are opting for quieter locations, away from the crowds. Ranjini Nambiar of Footloose Yatra notes, “Mysuru is still a key attraction, but others seeking a relaxed experience, are going to places like Kannur, where the festivities are equally lively. Coastal areas near Mangaluru are seeing increased interest this year, though heavy rains have led to some cancellations.”
For Bia Sandhu, an image stylist, the holiday is perfect for a quick family trip to Kodagu with a stopover in Mysuru to experience Dasara. “My family, husband, kids, along with our dogs, wanted to go somewhere within driving distance where we could enjoy time together. Since we have never seen the Mysuru Dasara, one of the biggest celebrations in India, we thought it would be great to include that,” she says.
Mohammed Imran, founder of Prestige Holidays Tours and Travel, notes that like Sandhu, many are taking advantage of the short holiday season by visiting local destinations that offer a mix of culture and natural beauty.
“Currently, Gokarna and Chikkamagaluru are popular spots,” he says, adding, “Places in Kerala like Kollam, Kochi, and Alleppey, along with Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram and Puducherry, are seeing a rise in visitors. Goa and Darjeeling are also in demand.” All-inclusive packages typically last seven days and six nights, starting at around Rs 20,000, quickly rising in cost according to the destination.
Meanwhile, some Bengalureans are opting for quick international trips, with destinations ranging from nearby locations like Dubai, the Maldives, and Mauritius to farther spots like Turkey and Baku, Azerbaijan, which have gained popularity this holiday season. Arjit from IRI iFLY Holidays notes, “Since the holiday season began, there’s been a noticeable increase in people travelling abroad, especially to Dubai, where the weather is favourable now.” Most international packages, depending on the destination, typically start at around Rs 70,000.
Nambiar shares that the growing interest in destinations like Baku is due to hassle-free travel and a quest for unique experiences. She further highlights a noticeable shift toward quieter, nature-focused getaways. “Having moved away from their hometowns, many prefer spending the holidays in smaller towns, experiencing local traditions in a relaxed setting. It’s more about immersing in local experiences,” she adds.