Dasara Dash!

BENGALURU: As the city embraces the spirit of Dasara, Bengalureans are cashing in on a much-needed break. The holidays have spurred demand for destinations across India and abroad, as people seek a variety of experiences, ranging from authentic cultural celebrations, to scenic, laid-back getaways and affordable international adventures.

While Mysuru’s grand Dasara celebrations remain a strong draw, more residents are opting for quieter locations, away from the crowds. Ranjini Nambiar of Footloose Yatra notes, “Mysuru is still a key attraction, but others seeking a relaxed experience, are going to places like Kannur, where the festivities are equally lively. Coastal areas near Mangaluru are seeing increased interest this year, though heavy rains have led to some cancellations.”

For Bia Sandhu, an image stylist, the holiday is perfect for a quick family trip to Kodagu with a stopover in Mysuru to experience Dasara. “My family, husband, kids, along with our dogs, wanted to go somewhere within driving distance where we could enjoy time together. Since we have never seen the Mysuru Dasara, one of the biggest celebrations in India, we thought it would be great to include that,” she says.

Mohammed Imran, founder of Prestige Holidays Tours and Travel, notes that like Sandhu, many are taking advantage of the short holiday season by visiting local destinations that offer a mix of culture and natural beauty.