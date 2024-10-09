Johns Hopkins keen on its centre in KWIN City: MB Patil

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil has said that US-based Johns Hopkins University is keen on setting up its higher education institution at KWIN City (Knowledge, Well-being and Innovation City) at Doddaballapur here.

Patil, who is in the US, held a meeting with the officials of the university on Monday and explained to them about his vision to make Karnataka a global leader in research, healthcare and higher education sectors, and welcomed the university to play a pivotal role in this transformation.

Patil also interacted with representatives of US institutions such as Carey Business School, Bloomberg School of Public Health and the School of Medicine.

He held a series of meetings with leaders of healthcare, aerospace, defense and higher education sectors in the US on having partnerships with Karnataka through investments.

Patil met representatives of GE Healthcare and L3 Harris Technologies. During his meeting with Dave Johnson, vice-president, L3 Harris Technologies, Patil informed him about the steps taken to promote aerospace and defense industries in India, particularly in Karnataka. He reiterated his government’s commitment to providing all support to L3 Harris for its investment plans in Karnataka. The minister invited L3 Harris to the “Invest Karnataka Summit 2025” in Bengaluru.

Patil’s meeting with Andrew Quinn, executive director, International Trade and Policy, GE Healthcare, focussed on manufacturing medical devices in Karnataka, using the state’s robust infrastructure and talent pool.