Thief with stolen laptops worth Rs 12 lakh nabbed

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda takes a look at laptops and currency notes recovered by Kumaraswamy Layout and Halasuru Gate police on Tuesday
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda takes a look at laptops and currency notes recovered by Kumaraswamy Layout and Halasuru Gate police on Tuesday Photo | Express
BENGALURU: The Jayanagar police have arrested a 35-year-old habitual offender from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and recovered 17 laptops. The accused was stealing laptops from cars by breaking their window panes. He had hidden all the stolen laptops at his house. The cost of the recovered laptops is estimated to be around Rs 12 lakh.

A complaint against the accused was registered by the police on August 31, after he had stolen a laptop from a car parked near a hotel in Jayanagar 5th Block.

On September 12, the police arrested him in Salem and brought him to the city. He was taken into police custody for nine days. The accused has now been remanded in judicial custody. The accused remains unidentified.

