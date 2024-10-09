Woman, male accomplice wanted for murdering, robbing senior citizens

BENGALURU: The Ramanagara District Police have sought information from the public about a woman and her male accomplice, who are on a spree of killing and robbing senior citizens in the guise of prospective tenants. The Tavarekere police of Ramanagara district have issued a ‘Wanted’ notice for the two accused.

The duo approach those people who have put their house for rent, under the pretext of looking at it. They search for buildings with ‘To-Let’ signs, and if they find that the owners are aged, they plot a robbery. After robbing the owners, the accused escape after gagging and tying-up their victims and locking them inside the house. The two are also wanted by the Bengaluru Rural Police for the murder of an elderly woman.

The exact details of the accused are not available with the police at present. In the robbery case reported in Tavarekere police limits on August 6, however, the accused, while talking to an aged couple, had introduced themselves as Asha and Jeevan. They even claimed to be a couple. The accused then went on to rob the aged couple, identified as C Siddagangappa and his wife Siddalingamma at their farmhouse. The accused had even attacked the victims with chilli powder, before robbing them of their gold jewellery worth around Rs 2.25 lakh.

“The Madanayakanahalli police have also registered a murder case against the accused duo for robbing and killing an elderly woman. We suspect that the accused keep shifting base, and have not been arrested even once. It is not clear if they are a couple,” an officer said.