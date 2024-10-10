634 pits to harvest rainwater in parks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner Preeti Gehlot said that 634 wells have been constructed in parks under BBMP to collect rainwater and increase the groundwater level.

She said that 1,280 parks under the jurisdiction of the Corporation and Horticulture Department is taking appropriate steps to construct more such pits in a phased manner in the parks where ingot pits can be built.

In 2024-25, 634 recharge pits, each measuring 12-foot-long and 5-foot-wide were installed and plans have been made to construct around 1000 such pits in the parks. These pits are designed to collect and filter rainwater, reducing waste while enhancing groundwater recharge. They have a capacity to hold 4000 litres of rainwater.

A steel mesh at the entrance prevents debris from flowing into it, allowing 80% of the water to percolate through a cement ring, which thus increases the water table in the parks.