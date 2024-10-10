A silent epidemic

BENGALURU: Depression is often dubbed the silent epidemic, affecting millions while remaining largely unaddressed in public discourse. In India, the burden of depression is staggering, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that over 56 million Indians are affected. Despite its prevalence, stigma, lack of awareness, and insufficient mental health resources often prevent individuals from seeking help.

Symptoms

Loss of interest: A significant decrease in interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed, including hobbies, socialising, or work.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness or lack of energy, making daily tasks feel overwhelming.

Appetite changes: Significant weight loss or gain due to changes in appetite.

Feelings of worthlessness: Persistent negative thoughts about oneself, feeling like a burden to others

Irritability: Increased agitation or frustration over minor issues

Thoughts of death or suicide: Recurrent thoughts about death, self-harm, or suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms for more than two weeks, it’s essential to seek help.

Medications

Antidepressants, such as SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), are commonly prescribed and can help regulate mood and alleviate symptoms.

Therapy

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and other forms of psychotherapy are effective in addressing the underlying issues contributing to depression.

Screening for depression

We can use a simple screening tool based on three questions as designed by WHO:

Over the past two weeks, have you felt little interest or pleasure in doing things you usually enjoy?

Have you been feeling down, depressed, or hopeless most of the day, nearly every day?

Have you experienced difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, or have you noticed a change in your appetite?

If you answered ‘Yes’ to any of these questions, it may be time to seek support.

Let us commit to breaking the silence and addressing this critical public health challenge together. Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, and the path to recovery begins with a single step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(The writer is associate consultant (psychiatry), Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly)