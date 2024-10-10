Dolls step out of the box

BENGALURU: While traditional dolls of gods and the Mysore Dasara procession remain staples in every home that celebrates Gombe Habba, Bengalureans are looking for something more – unique dolls and models to make their Golu stand out from the rest.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of crowds doing last-minute Dasara shopping, RN Arun, owner of Varna, a doll store in Malleswaram says, “People come looking specifically for unique models. Last year, it was the Chandrayaan-3 and the new Parliament building. This year, people have asked for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir the most. I’ve even sourced superhero dolls because the kids love them.”

With all this interest in off-beat dolls and models, Bengalureans are putting a creative twist to tradition. Here are some glimpses:

Multicultural Golu

The story goes: 400 years ago, a Mysuru Maharaja realised he did not have enough troops to secure a victory. Thinking quickly, the maharani made rows of clay dolls which came alive to aid him in battle. According to Sreedevi Venkatesh, a resident of Malleswaram, this is the origin of Gombe Habba and the reason why her family adds new dolls each year to their 5,000-strong collection.

This year, her display is a confluence of cultures with half the room showcasing traditional dolls and the other half featuring dolls collected from her travels. A 200-year-old set of heirloom Pattada Gombe (royal/ceremonial) features prominently, surrounded by scenes from Indian epics.

Porcelain dolls of the Japanese royal court traditionally displayed at ‘Hinamatsuri’, a festival celebrating the life and health of daughters, immediately draw attention. Placed beside are a wooden carving of Garuda and Vishnu from Bali, dolls of Kumari Devi from Nepal and even a statue of Buddha from Cambodia.