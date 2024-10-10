TOEFL candidates can now register within five minutes

BENGALURU: To streamline the registration process for the Internet-based Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL iBT), Educational Testing Service (ETS) has introduced a faster and more efficient system, allowing candidates to complete registration in under five minutes.

Effective from October 1, the new system features a simplified six-step process aimed at improving the overall experience for test takers worldwide, including those in India. The six steps include creating an account, selecting one or two tests, choosing test dates and times, entering personal information, opting for or declining test preparation materials, and completing the payment.

The process eliminates previous steps such as selecting score recipients and additional information gathering, which can now be done later, providing a smoother experience for test takers.

With this, ETS aims to make the TOEFL more accessible and user-friendly for students, particularly in India. ETS has also implemented several initiatives to support Indian students including test fee cashback, merit scholarships based on TOEFL scores, and the TOEFL TestReady platform, which uses AI to create personalised study plans.