BBMP seals 21 PG centres in Bengaluru for non-compliance with new guidelines

BENGALURU: BBMP officials on Thursday sealed 21 Paying Guest (PG) facilities across the city for not following recently issued guidelines. According to BBMP Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Health and Family Welfare department.

There are 2,193 authorised PG centres in BBMP limits, of which 1,578 PGs are following guidelines and 615 PGs are not following guidelines. A notice will be issued to all and if they fail to adhere to guidelines, BBMP will seal them.

According to Palike officials, three notices have been given to these setups, which are running illegally without obtaining a business licence from the corporation, and fail to follow guidelines. “Steps have been taken to close the PG centres immediately, under Sections 305 and 308 of the BBMP Act 2020. Accordingly, one registered PG centre and 20 unauthorised PG centres have been closed due to non-compliance with guidelines.”

Senior Palike officials say there are 2,320 PG centres which have not obtained licence, and are termed ‘unauthorised PGs’. However, of these, 1,674 PG centres are following guidelines like having spacious rooms, hygiene, good kitchen, CCTV for safety etc.