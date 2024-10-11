Over 13k engineering seats vacant After UG-CET 2024 extended allotment round

BENGALURU: Following the second extended round of seat allotment for UG-CET 2024, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reported 13,653 engineering seats as vacant.

H Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, said of the 1,11,294 seats across various professional courses, including engineering, agriculture and veterinary sciences, 85,259 have been allocated, leaving 26,036 seats still vacant. In the pharmacy division, 401 seats are yet to be allotted.

The nursing course has a vacancy of 11,673 seats, primarily due to the government’s directive to allocate only government quota seats through KEA in this extended round, leaving private quota seats unallocated.

In Yoga Naturopathy, 125 seats remain unallocated, and in practical agriculture, 134 seats are still vacant. In engineering, of the 79,907 seats, 66,254 have been filled, but a significant number of vacancies persist in civil, mechanical and electronics engineering.

In civil engineering, out of 5,723 seats, only 2,883 have been allotted, leaving 2,840 seats vacant. In mechanical engineering, of the 5,977 seats available, only 2,783 have been filled, leaving 3,194 vacant seats. In computer science, 18,157 out of 18,794 seats have been allocated, with 637 seats still vacant. For electronics engineering, 9,841 out of 11,361 seats have been allotted, leaving 1,520 seats unfilled.