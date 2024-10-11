Valmiki Corp scam: Society chairman got Rs 68 lakhs for opening 18 accounts

BENGALURU: Sathyanarayana Itakari, chairman of First Finance Cooperative Society in Hyderabad, who is accused No. 3 in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, received Rs 68 lakh as commission, at the rate of 2 per cent.

Apart from getting Rs 1.5 crore in his wife’s bank account, along with a considerable amount for opening 18 fake accounts for the transfer of Rs 89.62 crore from the bank account of the corporation.

The SIT probing the scam disclosed this in the statement of objections filed before the Special Court dealing with cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, in response to bail applications filed by eight accused, including Itakari.

The other accused who approached the court for bail were Srinivasa Rao Kaki (A-2), Parushuram Durgannavar (A-6), Chandra Mohan Kukthapuram (A-7), Jagadish GK (A-8), Teja Thamatam (A-9), Sai Teja Reddy Devarapalli (A-4) and Nageshwar Rao (A-11).

According to the SIT, Itakari, as chairman of the Society, opened 18 fake accounts in collusion with accused No.1 (JG Padmanabha, ex-managing director of the corporation) and others and transferred Rs 89.62 crore directly from the corporation account to the 18 accounts to get the commission.

He routed this amount through more than 300 accounts in the name of traders, businessmen and others, enabling the first accused to get it by way of kickback.

The court noted that, as per records placed before it, the investigating agency had already recovered Rs 51.11 crore, including gold worth Rs 11.70 crore, a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 1.2 crore and a Lamborghini worth Rs 3.31 crore from accused No.1, 2, 5, 7 and 8 during the probe.