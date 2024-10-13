Bengaluru man threatens woman with acid attack, loses job

BENGALURU: A man in his early 20s was fired by his employer after allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman over her choice of clothing. The woman’s husband Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, filed an online complaint regarding the incident. According to a post by the woman’s husband on X, the accused, Nikith Shetty, a private firm employee, sent a threatening message to the woman, a social media influencer, over her attire.

Shahbaz also shared a screenshot of Shetty’s LinkedIn profile, revealing his employment status. After the post went viral on social media, the firm where Shetty was employed swiftly terminated him. In a statement, Etios Digital Services said, “We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual’s choice of clothing. As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith’s employment has been terminated for a period of five years.”