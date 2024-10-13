Over 600 traffic violations booked via Public Eye app in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Residents of Bengaluru are increasingly turning to the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s (BTP) Public Eye app to report traffic violations and maintain discipline on the roads. In 2024, the app has seen a consistent rise in usage, with an average of 850 traffic violations reported daily, of which 600 cases have been booked by the police.

As of August 2024, a total of 2,55,048 traffic violations were reported. Of these, the police booked 2,13,048 cases, rejected 23,750, and 18,250 cases remain under review. In comparison, in 2023, 3,14,564 violations were uploaded, with 2,43,116 cases booked by the police. Since its launch in September 2015, a total of 19,30,584 cases were uploaded, 16,16,445 were booked, and 3,14,139 were rejected.

The app enables users to upload pictures or videos of traffic violations. If valid, the traffic police issues penalties to the violators. The vehicle’s registration number and the violation must be clearly visible in the uploaded photo.

Speaking to TNSE, DCP (Traffic-East) Kuldeep Jain said that the app has gained popularity, with over a lakh people in the city using it to seek better road discipline and safety. He emphasised that the goal behind the app is not to file cases but to promote safer driving habits and better discipline on the roads. While commuters tend to follow rules in the presence of police officers or cameras, the app allows the public to act as additional eyes, reporting violations even in areas without police and camera presence.

Senior officers added that data from the app helps the police develop enforcement plans, with most violations reported in residential and commercial areas. The most common complaints are related to footpath parking and no-parking violations.

DCP (Traffic-North) Siri Gowri added that the police also act on violations and cases uploaded on X and other social media platforms.