Bengaluru horror: Woman murders two children with paramour

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a woman and her paramour killed her three-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son, believing that the children were an obstacle to their illicit relationship. The incident occurred within the Ijoor police limits in Ramanagara.

The police have arrested the accused: Sweety (24), a domestic help, and her paramour Gregory Francis (27), who works in a BPO, for allegedly murdering three-year-old Kabila and 11-month-old Kabiran. The couple had been living in a rented house near Kempegowda Circle in Ramanagara.

The police stated that the crime came to light on October 9, after a graveyard worker grew suspicious when the couple buried the second child in the same graveyard within a week. Following the alert, the police questioned the duo, who confessed to the murders.

It was revealed that they assaulted and smothered Kabila to death on October 1 and buried her in the graveyard, claiming that the child had died of an illness.

A week later, on October 7, they smothered the 11-month-old baby and buried him in the same location. The graveyard worker, suspicious of their actions, took a photograph of the couple and sent it to the police.

The authorities further stated that, based on the photo, they tracked down the accused. During questioning, they confessed to the murders, stating that the children were an obstacle to their relationship.

“Sweety’s husband had filed a missing persons report with the DJ Halli police in Bengaluru on September 19, after his wife left the house with their two children,” the police added.

The Ijoor police are planning to exhume the bodies and send them for postmortem as part of the ongoing investigation. A murder case has been registered against the accused.