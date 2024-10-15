Bengaluru Urban DC declares holiday for schools due to heavy rain

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner on Tuesday issued orders for the closure of all schools in the city on October 16, 2024 in the wake of the heavy downpour and orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The orders stated that there is no holiday for degree, post-graduation, and diploma colleges, engineering colleges, ITIs, and other such institutions.

Schools will also remain on October 17 due to Valmiki Jayanthi.

In the order, the DC said that the directions have been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of children and their health.

The orders issued stated that colleges must ensure that the students reach the venue safely. It was also stated that the buildings that are in weak and dilapidated condition cannot be used for conducting lectures.

The heads of the educational institutions are directed to pay attention to the condition of the structures and ensure the safety of the staff and students.

It was also directed that the parents/wards and educational staffers should ensure that students do not go to water-logged low-lying areas and must ensure the safety of the vehicles used by students to visit colleges. The orders also stated that educational institutions should educate the students about disaster management.