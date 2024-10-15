Cab driver and his family found dead

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a family of four, including two minor children, was found dead at their residence on Monday morning in Yediyurappa Nagar of Singanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city. The Rajanukunte police registered a case and are investigating.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash (33), a cab driver, his wife Mamatha (30), a housewife, their son Adhir (5), and daughter Anaya (3). The couple from Kalaburagi was living in a rented house for the past five years.

Sources said that Avinash’s brother Uday, who also lived with them and worked as a teacher at a private school, had travelled to their hometown for the festival and returned Monday morning. When he knocked on the door, there was no response.

When he looked through the window, he saw Avinash hanging in the room, with Mamatha and the children lying on the bed. Uday immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and confirmed the deaths. The bodies were sent for postmortem, and no suicide note was found, officials said.

A senior police officer told TNIE that Avinash had gone to work on Sunday and when he returned home, he found his children dead on the bed and his wife hanging. After removing her body, he later died by suicide. Preliminary investigations revealed that Avinash, who was struggling to clear multiple loans he had taken, had asked his father-in-law for financial help, but was unable to receive support.

The police suspect that Mamtha may have strangled her two children and then killed herself. Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba told reporters that the police have registered two cases and are investigating the matter. One case pertains to the unnatural death of Avinash, while the other concerns the deaths of his wife and two children, he said.