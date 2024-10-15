Dasara festival leaves Palike grappling with mounds of garbage

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the three-day Dasara festival, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) collected 6,306 metric tonnes (MT) of waste from across eight zones on October 12 against the normal daily collection of approximately 4,900 MT.

Officials attached to the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd said during the Dasara festival, plantain leaves and stems, pumpkins and flowers were sold in all markets and on roadsides for Ayudha Puja. The unsold items were left behind by sellers and BSWML has been continuously cleaning them.

“Approximately, 4,900 MT of waste is generated in the city every day. But during this Dasara festival, 6,306 MT waste was generated on October 12, 5,561 MT on October 13 and 5,866 MT on October 14. Raw waste was disposed of at treatment plants and mixed waste at the landfill,” said an engineer with BSWML.

In the last two days (Saturday and Sunday), 414 MT of waste has been disposed of from 12 markets, including major ones like KR Market, Gandhi Bazaar, Devasandra, KR Pura, Malleswaram, Madiwala and Russel Market and Palike Bazaar. On Monday, more than 150 MT of waste was disposed of, the official added.

Due to the excess production of waste in the market and roadsides, health officials, senior engineers and marshals of the solid waste department were deployed in respective zones. Additional earthmovers were used to collect the garbage. Auto tippers and compactors did repeated trips in most of the wards to collect and dispose of garbage.