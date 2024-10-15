George sets target for completing Kusum-C scheme

BENGALURU: Energy Minister K.J. George on Monday directed his department officials to ensure that feeder-level solar-powered station works under Phase 1 of the Kusum-C scheme are completed by December 2024.

Anticipating a rise in power demand from January 2025, George also instructed the officials to expedite the completion of solar power generation works and to ensure a continuous power supply to the feeders.

During a progress review meeting with energy department officials, George emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of the first phase of the Kusum-C scheme and to initiate the tendering process for Phase 2 without delay.

He directed the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) to assess the power supply capacity of each feeder so that all necessary steps can be taken to upgrade substations as needed.

The Kusum scheme is a joint initiative of the central and state governments, launched to address farmers’ energy needs and make agriculture more sustainable. Solar energy also aims to provide farmers with financial and water security, George stated. “The state has approved 40,000 solar pump sets under the Kusum-B scheme. To meet this target, we must swiftly complete the survey of unauthorized pump sets located more than 500 meters from the feeders. Priority should be given to installing solar pump sets for those who have already submitted applications. In the next phase, we will consider applications submitted for additional solar pump sets,” he added.

He mentioned that 10,151 applications for unauthorized pump sets were registered under the Kusum-B scheme, alongside 27,820 new applications, bringing the total to 37,971. He instructed officials to take necessary steps to ensure the installation of solar pump sets for all these applications within the designated time frame.

George instructed the managing directors of all ESCOMs to begin preparations to guarantee sufficient power supply for the upcoming summer. Reviewing the current power situation in the state and with all ESCOMs, George stated, “We will ensure adequate power is available to meet next summer’s needs. Maintaining transformers and power distribution feeders is essential to ensure an efficient supply.” He also commended the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) for this year’s Dasara decoration and drone show, calling it most impressive.