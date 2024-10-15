KSRTC bus driver faces backlash for smoking beedi while driving, incident goes viral

KOPPAL: A KSRTC bus driver landed himself in trouble by smoking a beedi while driving. A young passenger, who was sitting behind the driver, immediately took a snapshot and recorded a video of the act, which has since gone viral on social media.

The driver, whose identity is not known, violated KSRTC norms, which warn drivers against consuming tobacco, using any tobacco-based masala, or smoking while driving. The bus was en route from Gangavati to Kolhapur when the incident occurred. The bus, bearing the registration number KA23 F1045, belongs to the Nippani division of KSRTC.

Passengers reported that the driver could be seen smoking the beedi with one hand while keeping his other hand on the steering wheel.

Some passengers have complained to Koppal KSRTC officials, stating that a driver has the responsibility of safely transporting hundreds of passengers to their destinations. They expressed concern that a driver who smoked a beedi did not care about their safety while driving.

Passengers have demanded the suspension of drivers who flout the rules and smoke in the presence of children, women, and other passengers, despite being fully aware that it is not allowed. They also complained of uneasiness due to the beedi smoke that spread inside the bus.

An official from KSRTC in Gadag stated, “We have received some complaints and have seen a video of a driver smoking a beedi while driving, but we have not obtained further details. We will check where exactly this incident occurred, identify the driver, and initiate an inquiry to take appropriate action.”