Not straight forward

BENGALURU: When gay teenager Charlie Spring becomes institutionalised for an eating disorder in the Netflix series, Heartstopper, he is met with all the empathy and kindness that therapy is expected to be. As he recovers, he’s also able to have open conversations about his relationship with his therapist, free from judgment about his sexuality.

For queer Bengalureans, however, finding mental healthcare that is accepting of their identities remains a gamble. When 20-year-old non-binary college student, Harlton Lejo, tried therapy last year, they avoided questions about sexuality and gender until it was unavoidable. Soon after they came out to their therapist, the latter stopped all contact with them.

“Coming out to her seemed forced and I didn’t get to do it at my own pace. I thought of her as a trustworthy person whom I could tell everything; but when it came to this aspect, she left me in the blue. It made me push down my queerness further to the point that I didn’t want to be associated with it,” says Lejo.

Their identity being judged, dismissed, revealed to their families without consent and being pushed into conversion therapy (a pseudoscientific practice that claims to ‘cure’ queerness) are common fears that queer people have around seeking mental healthcare. Lack of training is to blame for prejudice and the continued existence of conversion therapy, says Mani Agarwal, a city-based queer affirmative therapist.

“There’s no adequate training given to practitioners who don’t have the lived experience. When I say I am a queer identifying practitioner, the client already knows that I understand what they mean when they say they are part of the community.