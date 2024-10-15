Work begins on flagship business park inside KIA

BENGALURU: Work on the ambitious 2 million sqft business park inside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) began on Monday. The Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL), a subsidiary of airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd, is building the park with the aim of establishing Bengaluru as a hub for Global Capacity Centres (GCCs).

An official release said the airport city will host a network of business parks comprising 52% of the overall development, and the flagship business park is designed to boost collaboration and innovation.

The Karnataka government’s new GCC Policy for 2024-2029 seeks to create 3.5 lakh jobs and contribute $50 billion to the economy, it said.

“The business park will be spread across 17.7 acres and consist of four blocks, each of 0.5 million sqft, nestled within an urban forest. The biophilic design integrates lush gardens, landscaped balconies and green spaces that enhance the overall wellbeing of the business community, promoting a balance between nature and productivity,” the release said. The upcoming Airport West Metro station, located within walking distance from the business park, will enhance connectivity to the city centre.