Conversation around conservation

BENGALURU: It’s a ‘code red for humanity,’ warned the United Nations Secretary-General in 2021 after a grim report on rising global temperatures and the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Three years later, the urgency remains unchanged.

As this ‘code red’ looms over the whole of humanity and a fragile ecosystem like Antarctica turns green due to warming temperatures, a space for hope is difficult to cultivate. But many like cartoonist and illustrator Rohan Chakravarty are tackling this challenge to confront the overwhelming reality of our rapidly changing world, with humour and wit.

Chakravarty’s latest anthology, Sea Ice? Now You Don’t! (`522, Vintage Books) delves deep into some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time, from melting ice caps to unpredictable climate phenomena like El Niño and La Niña.

“The book also looks at interconnected climate catastrophes across different parts of the world and how phenomena like El Niño and La Niña have been unpredictable this year. Groundwater extraction and other environmental issues are also touched upon, along with my usual focus on wildlife conservation and ecology,” says Chakravarty, the recipient of the WWF International President’s Award in 2017.

Chakravarty has carved a niche for himself by simplifying the often overwhelming and technical aspects of climate change. Over the past decade, he has been one of the pioneers in using humour to communicate environmental science, a method that is now gaining traction globally.

“Many creative communicators are now addressing climate change, and even Bollywood has started to touch on these topics,” he notes. Other forms of entertainment, such as standup comedy, have also ventured into this space, reflecting a shift in how these issues are discussed in mainstream media.