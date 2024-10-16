Conversation around conservation

BENGALURU: It’s a ‘code red for humanity,’ warned the United Nations Secretary-General in 2021 after a grim report on rising global temperatures and the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Three years later, the urgency remains unchanged.
As this ‘code red’ looms over the whole of humanity and a fragile ecosystem like Antarctica turns green due to warming temperatures, a space for hope is difficult to cultivate. But many like cartoonist and illustrator Rohan Chakravarty are tackling this challenge to confront the overwhelming reality of our rapidly changing world, with humour and wit.
Chakravarty’s latest anthology, Sea Ice? Now You Don’t! (`522, Vintage Books) delves deep into some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time, from melting ice caps to unpredictable climate phenomena like El Niño and La Niña.
“The book also looks at interconnected climate catastrophes across different parts of the world and how phenomena like El Niño and La Niña have been unpredictable this year. Groundwater extraction and other environmental issues are also touched upon, along with my usual focus on wildlife conservation and ecology,” says Chakravarty, the recipient of the WWF International President’s Award in 2017.
Chakravarty has carved a niche for himself by simplifying the often overwhelming and technical aspects of climate change. Over the past decade, he has been one of the pioneers in using humour to communicate environmental science, a method that is now gaining traction globally.
“Many creative communicators are now addressing climate change, and even Bollywood has started to touch on these topics,” he notes. Other forms of entertainment, such as standup comedy, have also ventured into this space, reflecting a shift in how these issues are discussed in mainstream media.
Chakravarty acknowledges that the fast-evolving media landscape requires him to continuously rethink his strategies. “Attention spans are shrinking, and I’ve had to adapt,” he says, underscoring the importance of concise yet impactful storytelling. However, during his recent visit to the Neev Literature Festival in Bengaluru, Chakravarty was heartened to see that his work still resonates with the youth.
“I was pleasantly surprised! I had initially assumed that my readership might have declined, especially with the younger audience. But after talking to schoolchildren, I was filled with hope. Even though this book is more for a grown-up audience, I found that younger readers also enjoy it. One eighth-grader told me they appreciate that I don’t dumb down the content for them — they feel respected as readers, which was quite heartening to hear,” he shares.
While the humour in his comics offers a light-hearted entry point into serious discussions, Chakravarty is not immune to the feelings of pessimism that come with confronting environmental devastation daily. “Like many, I sometimes feel pessimistic about where humanity and the planet are headed. But because of the work I do, I try to project optimism. Art, after all, should provide a positive message. That said, it’s important to strike a balance between conveying the reality of the situation while also injecting some humour to avoid overwhelming the audience,” he emphasises.
As someone in the field of climate communication for more than a decade, he feels there is a need to shed light on the bigger picture as well. “I used to focus on individual action because it garnered a lot of engagement — people love to name and shame. But over time, I realised this approach ignored the bigger issues,” he reflects. “Now, I consciously avoid that trap. Of course, individual action matters, but as someone who’s been communicating about these issues for over a decade, I feel a responsibility to focus on the bigger picture.”