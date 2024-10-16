How AI killed the ‘Storyteller’

BENGALURU: As someone far removed from science, I find the mention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) amusing. It began as a boon, and then like a Steven Spielberg thriller – is now being spoken about as a bane. Personally, I am not afraid of AI taking away my job, since I don’t really have one. But amidst all the jobs that AI is threatening to take away, there is one that nobody seems to be speaking about - the local storyteller.

Before computers, the Internet, and endless OTT options, every class had a storyteller who regaled their friends with detailed narrations. These storytellers would risk being beaten up by the teacher ‘for talking too much’, only to bring to life stories that they had experienced. In my class, it was Varun Dixit.

Varun’s parents were liberal and ‘allowed’ him to watch movies, unlike the rest of us in class. And so, he would watch lots of movies during vacations and narrate them all to us in mind-blowing detail. When Tina entered Rahul’s college in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Varun added the details of the dress she wore.

When Karan and Arjun were killed, I was told of the blood dripping from the swords. But he wasn’t limited to movies only. Saas-bahu serials, ghost stories, or mythological sagas he had a knack for keeping us hooked. When I later watched these movies on television, I realised that his narrations were actually more entertaining than the movie itself!

When I left school, I found out that every batch in every school had its own Varun Dixit. Long before content creators, these were ‘content narrators’. They told their stories at their own pace. The first half would be narrated on the bus journey to school, and the second half on the journey back.