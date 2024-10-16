Reducing stigma around mental health: Insights from Arundhati Nag at NIMHANS Mental Health Santhe 3.0

BENGALURU: The need of the hour is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, said Arundhati Nag, Managing Trustee and Artistic Advisor of Ranga Shankara. She was speaking at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences’ (NIMHANS) Mental Health Santhe 3.0 on Tuesday.

The santhe aims to promote mental health awareness, address stigma, and encourage open dialogue on mental health and suicide prevention. Thousands of people, including mental health professionals, caregivers, and students, took part in the event.

“No one is free from situations that could be overwhelming. While some can cope with it, some cannot. I have undergone huge challenges, where I have felt that I may not wake up the same next day, or I do not want to wake up at all,” Arundhati said.

Sharing her life experience, Arundhati recounted, “I was 34 years old when I met with an accident in which I lost my husband. I had broken every bone in my body, and doctors said that I may not be able to walk again. If I am not able to walk again, a 34-year-old mind feels it is not worth living at all.”