Reducing stigma around mental health: Insights from Arundhati Nag at NIMHANS Mental Health Santhe 3.0

BENGALURU: The need of the hour is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, said Arundhati Nag, Managing Trustee and Artistic Advisor of Ranga Shankara. She was speaking at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences’ (NIMHANS) Mental Health Santhe 3.0 on Tuesday.
The santhe aims to promote mental health awareness, address stigma, and encourage open dialogue on mental health and suicide prevention. Thousands of people, including mental health professionals, caregivers, and students, took part in the event.
“No one is free from situations that could be overwhelming. While some can cope with it, some cannot. I have undergone huge challenges, where I have felt that I may not wake up the same next day, or I do not want to wake up at all,” Arundhati said.
Sharing her life experience, Arundhati recounted, “I was 34 years old when I met with an accident in which I lost my husband. I had broken every bone in my body, and doctors said that I may not be able to walk again. If I am not able to walk again, a 34-year-old mind feels it is not worth living at all.”
Despite all the odds, Arundhati shared that she was able to walk again and overcome the challenges with the help of family, friends, and theatre. She called upon people to cultivate a hobby that interests them, be it cooking, gardening, or weaving, emphasising that such activities will stand them in good stead in times of need.
A major highlight of the event was the release of the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, developed as part of NIMHANS’ efforts to educate the public about mental health and suicide prevention.
These materials, designed to be accessible and engaging for people of all ages, were made available during the event. Additionally, multiple dramas were enacted by participants from various institutions and organisations to help break the stigma around mental health and suicide prevention. The themes covered in the dramas included prioritising mental health and wellbeing, epilepsy, suicide prevention, empty nest syndrome, and schizophrenia.