Traffic goes haywire on major roads

BENGALURU: The city grappled with continuous light to heavy rainfall since early morning on Tuesday, throwing the traffic situation out of gear. Major roads were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls and slow vehicular movement across the city.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued multiple advisories for areas that experienced traffic snarls. Working professionals and schoolchildren struggled on the road due to the rain, and many IT professionals opted to work from home.

Key areas affected included Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Seshadripuram, Sanjay Nagar, Hunasemaranahalli, the Hebbal Flyover, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Bannerghatta Road, where roads were inundated. Commuters travelling to offices, schools and colleges faced traffic delays of 30-40 minutes in places like Kengeri, Mysuru Road, Sarakki, JP Nagar, Goraguntepalya and Hebbal.

The IT corridor, including Whitefield, Bellandur, Silk Board and multiple points on the Outer Ring Road, also saw severe congestion. JC Road in particular experienced severe flooding, with vehicles getting stuck in the water.

The BTP took to social media to request commuters to change routes due to slow-moving traffic caused by heavy waterlogging at Hunsamaranahalli on KIA Road (Bellari Road), Sarjapur Road, Electronic City, Kasturi Nagar, Ring Road, Mysuru Road, HSR Layout flyover, Madiwala, Hosur Road and Bommanahalli junction.